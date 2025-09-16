UTA president talks challenges with feds, recent wins at State of the University address

Changes to federal policy have resulted in uncertainty and economic strain on the University of Texas at Arlington, according to the leader of Tarrant County’s largest higher education institution.

UTA President Jennifer Cowley delivered a State of the University address Sept. 11 reflecting on the school’s history, highlighting successes and acknowledging difficulties in its path forward.

“Throughout our history, we have faced challenges, and this year, it’s challenges at the federal level that are stress testing our budgets and people in new ways, especially around research support, student financial aid and international student visas,” she said.

Federal grant cuts are impacting research at universities across the country, and international students are facing a travel ban as well as difficulty in getting visa appointments.

UTA projected a 40% drop in international graduate students this fall, according to a UT System budget document. The school also projected that it would have 300 fewer undergraduates than previously anticipated due to a ruling that undocumented students are no longer eligible for in-state tuition.

Revenue from tuition is expected to drop by between $13 million and $15.6 million this fiscal year due to enrollment challenges.

Cowley said the university instituted a temporary hiring pause to save money and is thinking of new ways to provide the school with resources.

A silver lining can be found in the university’s history of handling previous challenges through a collective dedication to its students, academic success and the community, she said.

Academics and student support initiatives

Cowley spotlighted Blaze Forward, a financial aid program that covers tuition and fees for students with need.

This semester, students from families with an income of $100,000 or less are eligible. Previously, the threshold was $85,000. As a result, the percentage of undergraduate students in the program reached 60%, UTA spokesperson Joe Carpenter said.

In fall 2024, 47.5% of undergraduate students received Pell Grants, a form of federal financial aid for low income students.

UTA’s freshman class reached 5,100 this fall, the largest in the history of the school.

“Now, even more Texas residents, regardless of financial background, can experience the transformative power of a UTA education,” Cowley said.

Cowley also brought attention to two new hospitality management bachelor’s degrees as well as philanthropy and space system minors that launched this fall.

Once it receives final approval from the state, UTA plans to begin offering a doctorate of social work to address a social worker shortage, she said.

Research

The university tripled the number of research opportunities available to undergraduates last year, Cowley said.

UTA is an R1 research designate from the Carnegie Classifications of Institutions of Higher Education recognizing the highest level of research activity. Cowley highlighted that UTA is one of 21 R1 schools to also be recognized for student access and the competitive wages its graduates earn.

She mentioned the school’s plans to cut the ribbon on a new drone facility Sept. 16. The Maverick Autonomous Vehicle Research Center at the UTA Research Institute is a $2.3 million netted outdoor area intended to elevate research.

“Our engineers can test in all weather conditions, meeting rigorous FAA standards to develop systems that can maintain performance in the most extreme environments Texas can deliver,” she said.

Cowley also highlighted the $2.1 million supercomputing hub the university introduced in July. The facility increases UTA’s ability to conduct data-intensive research, including projects driven by artificial intelligence.

“This is a collaboration as it should be, with teams from the Office of Information Technology, Engineering, and Research and Innovation working together so our students and researchers can address bigger questions, handle bigger data, and do it faster than we’ve ever been able to do before,” she said.

Growth and improvements

Cowley addressed UTA’s planned expansion and campus upgrade projects in her speech, including the groundbreaking of UTA West in April and $126 million in funding from the UT System for campus improvements.

On Sept. 8, the university held a ribbon cutting for Maverick Hall, the campus’s largest residence hall with capacity for 650 students.

Renovations to the Life Sciences building are expected to be finished in fall 2027.

“This university is always moving forward,” she said. “Sometimes it feels like the soundtrack of UTA is jackhammers and cement trucks, but that’s just the sound of a university on the rise.”

McKinnon Rice is the higher education reporter for the Fort Worth Report. Contact her at mckinnon.rice@fortworthreport.org.

The Fort Worth Report partners with Open Campus on higher education coverage.

At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

This article first appeared on Fort Worth Report and is republished here under a Creative Commons Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.