Rodeo Dallas to shut down temporarily after Dallas judge grants restraining order

A Dallas County judge has granted a temporary restraining order filed by real estate investment firm Asana Partners in Deep Ellum against Rodeo Dallas. The restraining order was filed Friday, days after the nightclub closed its doors due to alleged leasing violations and later reopened.

The petition filed in Dallas County Friday cited "well-publicized dangerous and unlawful conduct," and said Rodeo Dallas was a nuisance to the neighborhood.

"Deep Ellum as a whole is flourishing," attorneys for AP Deep Ellum said in court documents. "But the ongoing operation of Rodeo Dallas must be immediately restrained to prevent further irreparable harm to Plaintiff and the entire Deep Ellum community."

The temporary restraining order was filed a month after a shooting left one person dead and multiple people injured July Fourth weekend.

The shooting happened at Canton Street and South Good Latimer Expressway. AP Deep Ellum alleged crowd control issues and an environment of "lawlessness and chaos" from Rodeo Dallas contributed to the weekend violence.

Although Deep Ellum has seen a decline in violent crime in the last three years, there has been a spike in crime this summer. Business owners called on the city of Dallas to develop solutions for the public safety issues, which has resulted in street closures starting at 10 p.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

