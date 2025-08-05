© 2025 KERA News
Morton H. Meyerson, Dallas philanthropist and business leader, dies at 87

KERA | By Marcheta Fornoff
Published August 5, 2025 at 10:47 AM CDT
Dane Walters
/
KERA

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Morton H. Meyerson, a business magnate and the namesake behind Dallas’ symphony hall, has died at age 87.

Meyerson had been battling prostate cancer since 2020, according to the The Dallas Morning News.

The Fort Worth native became a giant of the Dallas business scene.

Meyerson served as the president of Ross Perot’s Electronic Data Systems and was involved in its eventual sale to General Motors Corp. Later, he helped Perot build Perot Systems Corp where he served as chair.
