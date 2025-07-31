Streets in Deep Ellum to close at 10 p.m. on weekends indefinitely after public safety concerns

The city of Dallas has responded to public safety concerns in Deep Ellum with more police presence and indefinite street closures on Friday and Saturday nights after landlords and business owners asked for assistance to prevent a shutdown of the neighborhood.

City officials and the Dallas Police Department confirmed DPD has adjusted its police patrols and operational strategies. The closures are from Main Street to Indiana Street, and Good Latimer Expressway to Malcolm X Boulevard, as well as all connecting streets in between.

"Street closures will continue to be implemented on Friday and Saturday nights at 10 p.m. for the foreseeable future," Jonathan Maner, DPD Media Relations officer, confirmed to KERA News. "The operational commander may also close the streets on other nights depending on whatever kind of situation in Deep Ellum dictates. Lastly, the department will continually assess these operational strategies and their effect on enhancing pedestrian and patron safety in the area."

But the street closures are not a popular decision, according to Allen Falkner, owner of The Nines bar.

"You know we'd rather the streets not be closed at all," Falkner said. "I'm still a firm believer that street closures aren't necessarily helping the safety of the neighborhood, but that's what the police do."

Although the entertainment district has seen a double-digit reduction in violent crime since 2022, crime spiked in Deep Ellum this summer. A July 4 weekend shooting prompted calls for a neighborhood “reset,” with landlords and business owners asking the city to come up with public safety solutions by Aug. 20.

Deep Ellum streets generally close at midnight on weekends during busy seasons, including summer, though DPD has in the past enforced similar rules for Deep Ellum during off seasons on a limited basis.

But in addition to a change in timing, those closures usually do not extend to Indiana, which Falkner said has created issues with parking, made it difficult for people to get into some businesses and hindered access for bands and their equipment.

"Bands have a lot of equipment. They can't walk six blocks with equipment," Falkner said. "They actually need to be at the front door or back door to load and unload."

He added there has been discussion with DPD on making an exception for bands to get in and out of the neighborhood.

The DPD's operational commander is in charge of whether or not certain vehicles will be permitted through street closures, Jonathan Maner, DPD Media Relations officer, said in an email. Dallas police did not confirm whether or not those exceptions would be made.

Despite the street closures, businesses in Deep Ellum continued to thrive over the weekend. Falkner said he noticed longer lines outside of some businesses and fewer troublemakers.

Mayor Pro Tem Jesse Moreno met with local business owners last week about public safety concerns. He told KERA in a statement the city is implementing a "full-enforcement policy" to address crime and quality of life issues, "swiftly and consistently."

"I, DPD command staff, business owners, landlords, and the Deep Ellum Foundation are all committed to public safety," Moreno said. "I fully support our nighttime economy and want Deep Ellum to remain a vibrant and safe entertainment district."

While the city has responded to concerns, Falkner told KERA he is hopeful for more solutions and is still expecting answers by Aug. 20.

Got a tip? Email Megan Cardona at mcardona@kera.org .