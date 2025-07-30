North Texas lawmakers respond to reports of 'inhumane’ treatment at Dallas ICE office

Overcrowded rooms with no access to proper ventilation, no place to sleep and no water are among the list of concerns put forward by federal lawmakers and activists about the Immigration Customs Enforcement Dallas Field Office.

After receiving numerous complaints to their offices, Democratic North Texas Congress members Marc Veasey, Jasmine Crockett and Julie Johnson sent a joint letter addressed to Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and acting ICE Director Todd Lyons.

“Our offices have received multiple troubling accounts from families of individuals detained at the facility, many of whom are asylum seekers,” the letter reads. “These reports describe conditions that are not only unacceptable, but they may also constitute serious violations of detainees' basic human rights.”

The Congress members cite allegations of “overcrowded rooms with more than 30 people in a single space, in extreme Texas summer heat.” One person was reportedly not allowed to take his medication, although he had it with him.

“We urge your office to investigate these allegations without delay and provide a full account to my office,” the lawmakers wrote. “The people detained at this facility, many of whom have fled violence or persecution, deserve to be treated with basic human dignity while their cases are processed under U.S. law.”

Among the questions addressed to Noem and Lyons are: “Are detainees being given access to water, proper ventilation or cooling, food, medical care, and a place to sleep? What steps are being taken to ensure timely access to prescribed medications brought by detainees?”

In a statement to KERA Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs Tricia McLaughlin said the allegations that “these processing centers do not have beds, running water, or other basic essentials are false.”

The statement reads: “ It is a longstanding practice to provide comprehensive medical care from the moment an alien enters ICE custody. This includes medical, dental, and mental health intake screening within 12 hours of arriving at each detention facility, a full health assessment within 14 days of entering.”

Eric Folkerth, pastor at the Kessler Park United Methodist Church in Dallas, is part of a coalition of religious leaders from various denominations who have spoken out on the treatment of immigrants. Folkerth was at a protest at the Dallas Field Office Sunday with other activists asking for lawmakers to intervene.

“The stories are that in the past few weeks, there have been a bunch of people crammed into rooms that are not designed to keep people for a long time,” Folkerth said. “This is what we've heard, and we just need to know, is that true? Is it not true? What is happening?”

Both the lawmakers and activists have alleged a lack of due process for detainees. Nora Soto, a community organizer who was involved in Sunday’s protest at the ICE field office, said this was an alarming concern.

"The general goal is to stop all of these abuses that are happening,... when it comes to the government arresting undocumented folks and in some cases even citizens or people who are residents," Soto said.

Activists with Vecinos Unidos DFW filed a formal complaint last week with the city of Dallas about the conditions in the field office, but said Monday the city closed the case, citing lack of jurisdiction.

Veasey, Crockett and Johnson have given DHS and ICE 10 days to investigate and provide a full account to their offices.

