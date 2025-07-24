'A lot of work ahead.' Deep Ellum businesses say they want a safer neighborhood, not a shutdown

Business owners in Deep Ellum are calling for a public safety "reset" of the entertainment district that avoids shutting down the neighborhood following renewed concerns after a July 4 weekend shooting.

Allen Falkner, owner of The Nines bar, said Fourth of July was like "a war zone" in the neighborhood, with people throwing large fireworks at buildings, cars, police, and patrons. Fights broke out at night and a shooting left one person dead and multiple people injured.

"Basically, that was kind of the breaking point," Falkner said.

The increase in crime this summer prompted calls from landlords to “reset” the neighborhood by asking the city to declare a state of emergency and shut down Deep Ellum.

But turning it into a ghost town would only get rid of the problem by getting rid of the people, Falkner said — destroying local business.

"We don't want to destroy business, we want to keep Deep Ellum alive and thriving," he said.

In response, business owners like Falkner and employees organized to find solutions that would avoid shutting down the neighborhood. Organizers met with Dallas City Council Member Jesse Moreno Monday to voice concerns. Now they expect to hear solutions from the Dallas City Council by Aug. 20.

The Nines is the third business Falkner, who was born and raised in Dallas, has had in Deep Ellum. He lived just outside of the neighborhood for 18 years before moving to East Dallas.

Falkner said fights are not random and typically involve personal conflict with the individuals involved. Contributing factors to these conflicts could be problematic venues or security, he said. But another factor is the under 21 demographic on the streets at night due to the lack of spaces open to them.

“If they're going to come down there no matter what, maybe they need their own club or they need their own recreational facility or they need a skate park,” Falkner said. “I see that being as a potential positive solution.”

Monday’s meeting with Moreno was productive, Falkner said, but the city is just one component. Landlords, police, business operators, and patrons also have to work together.

“We've got a lot of work ahead of us to reach out to people to try to make some positive change,” he said.

While the neighborhood has gotten a reputation for violence, many see that characterization as unfair. Stephanie Keller Hudiburg, executive director of the Deep Ellum Foundation, said the district saw a double-digit reduction in violent crime since adopting its community safety plan in 2022.

She acknowledged a summer spike, but added it doesn't fit within the trend seen in the last few years — and isn't a reflection of the community as a whole.

"It's a community that has been through phases and in its cycle of life before, and it's one that you really just can't keep down," Hudiburg said.

Got a tip? Email Megan Cardona at mcardona@kera.org .