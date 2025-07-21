Here's everything you need to know about the Texas Black Invitational Rodeo in Dallas

The Texas Black Invitational Rodeo is less than a week away. The event brings together skilled Black cowboys and cowgirls for an evening of competition, culture and celebration.

Now in its 36th year, the rodeo is presented by the African American Museum in Dallas and serves as both entertainment and educational fun. Here’s all you need to know about this exciting event.

What is the Texas Black Invitational Rodeo

The family-focused rodeo features African-American pros competing in traditional events such as bronc and bull riding, calf and steer roping, barrel racing and a Pony Express relay race. The night also includes trick lasso performances, music and more family-friendly attractions.

The event offers an opportunity for the Black community to see itself reflected in Western culture.

When is it?

The rodeo starts at 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 26.

Attendees are encouraged to arrive early to see the Grand Entry Parade, which starts at 6:30 p.m. Explore the museum and vendors before the show begins.

Who’s performing?

Along with individual competitors, riders from Circle L5 Riding Club and the Cowboys of Color Rodeo will take part in the evening’s events. The audience can expect both seasoned rodeo veterans and rising stars to take the arena.

Where will it take place?

The event is hosted annually in South Dallas at the Fair Park Coliseum, 1438 Coliseum Drive. The arena, built in 1955, serves as a sports and entertainment venue.

Why does it matter?

Founder Harry Robinson Jr. launched the rodeo to help people of all ages understand the depth and diversity of Black history and learn about the thousands of Black cowboys, ranchers and rodeo performers whose stories are rarely told in Western narratives.

The event is part of the African American Museum’s mission to educate the public about the Black experience in Western culture. Over the years, it has become the museum’s biggest fundraising event of the year.

Details

7 p.m. July 26 at Fair Park Coliseum, 1438 Coliseum Drive, Dallas. $18. fairparkdallas.com

Arts Access is an arts journalism collaboration powered by The Dallas Morning News and KERA.

