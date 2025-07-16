‘Turn the sorrow into some bright light’: Pat Green holds concert for Texas flood victims

“I’m trying to keep things a little bit upbeat because I haven’t been upbeat for a while,” Texas country music icon Pat Green said from a stage at Globe Life Field in Arlington.

Green, who lost family members in the Kerr County flooding, hosted a live stream concert on YouTube on Wednesday evening to raise money for flood relief efforts in Central Texas.

“I was given this thing with my voice where I can not only raise awareness, but try to change people’s minds and so I’m trying to turn the sorrow into some bright light,” Green said in a press conference before the concert.

The event, Pat Green & Friends: Central Texas Flood Relief Livestream, began with some remarks from Green, followed by a video message from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

“No matter what our state faces, we know that Texans have an unbreakable spirit,” Abbott said. “Texans will help each other through this. We will be our quintessential selves. Texas tough and Texas resilient.”

Green performed songs in an empty stadium following the governor’s remarks. Throughout the live stream video messages of support and performances by artists such as Wade Bowen and Miranda Lambert were played.

“As we know everything is bigger in Texas, even our love so I want you to know we’re here, and we’re praying for y’all, and we are proud to be Texans,” Lambert said.

The benefit comes in the wake of the devastating July 4 flooding along the Guadalupe River, which has claimed at least 132 lives. More than 101 people are reported to still be missing.

“You think of all those people that are out there that are wondering what’s happened,” Green said. “They still don’t know what’s happening, or if it’s gonna have a resolution. I think about that, that’s why we’re here.”

Among the victims were Green’s younger brother John, John’s wife and their two sons. Green said he received the news by phone and had to tell his mother. The couple’s daughter, whose name Green chose not to share, survived. Green said he is prepared to care for her moving forward.

“One of my favorite memories of my brother John at Billy Bob’s was that every time we played Billy Bob’s, me and the band would walk off stage and there would be no beer left at all because, well, that was his M.O,” Green said after playing “Take Me Out to the Dance Hall.”

All concert proceeds will go to Kerr County Relief, Texas Search and Rescue (TEXSAR) and the Do It for Durrett Foundation through the Pat Green Foundation.

“The one thing I know about Texas is Texas stands up for Texas,” Green said. “We all look after each other. It’s a big place. We stand our ground.”

