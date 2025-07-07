Central Texas Flooding

-
Josh Weathers hosted a benefit concert and live auction
Social media users shared the news far and wide, highlighting the importance — and the difficulty — of separating fact from fiction during a disaster.
Fort Worth singer Pat Green suffers ‘heartbreaking and deeply personal loss’ in Central Texas floodsThe singer’s brother, sister-in-law and two of the couple’s children are among the missing
Denton firefighters are in Kerrville on Sunday to assist with search, rescue and recovery efforts after the deadly floods along the Guadalupe River.
Alfonso Solis is helping families search for their loved ones after this weekend's devastating floods along the Guadalupe River. "You just want to find a way to help people," he said.
Fort Worth and Tarrant County residents are stepping up to help victims of the Central Texas floods.
At least 109 people are confirmed dead following catastrophic flash flooding that tore through Central Texas last week, with dozens more still missing — a toll that continues to rise as communities grieve and remember those who were lost.
Sandy Creek, in northwestern Travis County, was one of the worst-hit communities during flash floods that swept through the area over the weekend.
For many in the devastated areas, the flood came without warning.
As searchers continue to look for victims in the deadly flash flooding in Texas, officials are answering questions about the weather forecasts ahead of and during the storm.
Search and rescue efforts are ongoing in the region.
Search efforts continue for people still missing after Friday's floods, as questions swirl over what went wrong. Here's what we know so far.