Texas House passes flood relief bills as private donors announce $40 million for housing assistance

The Texas House on Thursday passed several bills aimed at responding to the devastation caused by the July 4 floods in the Hill Country. This comes as private donors on Thursday pledged $40 million to support long-term housing recovery in the region.

One of the House proposals that were passed was House Bill 1, which seeks to strengthen emergency planning and evacuation procedures at youth camps. A similar measure, Senate Bill 1, was the focus of a committee hearing Wednesday, where several parents of children killed at Camp Mystic during the floods testified in support.

Among them was Brandt Dillon, whose 8-year-old daughter, Lucy, was one of 27 children who died at the camp.

“When Lucy left for camp, it was the very first time she had ever slept away from us,” Dillon said. “We entrusted her care to the camp operators and never for a moment did we believe she would be returned to us in a casket.”

It’s been nearly two months since floodwaters devastated the Texas Hill Country, destroying homes, washing away vehicles — and leaving more than 130 people dead throughout the region. Since then, lawmakers have sought legislation to provide relief and address safety gaps, but progress stalled earlier this month after Texas House Democrats left the state to block a Republican-backed redistricting plan.

The Democrats have since returned to the Capitol, and on Thursday, also passed measures setting aside $240 million for disaster funding and developing a statewide plan to allow first responders to communicate across departments. Republican Rep. Drew Darby of San Angelo said addressing the communication issue in particular will help the state when handling any type of natural disaster.

“One of the things we’ve seen in this disaster and others, wildfires in my part of the world out in West Texas, is that our law enforcement, and our first responders and our emergency medical folks are not always on the same channel — literally.”

Meanwhile, as lawmakers worked at the Capitol, Abbott attended a press conference in Kerville, where the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country announced $40 million from private donors to support long-term recovery efforts following the floods.

The funds will support housing needs across the Hill Country, covering temporary lodging, repairs and replacement of RVs lost in the floods.

“This is not just recovery,” said Austin Dickson, CEO of the foundation, “it’s rebuilding lives together.”

The Texas Newsroom's Blaise Gainey contributed to this story.