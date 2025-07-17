Get ‘Buzzed’ with new musical satire about climate change from Dallas actor CJ Critt

There are few things in theater more tricky than writing a worthwhile musical. You have to come up with an interesting story that can be told in a series of catchy tunes. A lot of diverse talents are required.

Just ask Oregon-born, Oak Cliff-based CJ Critt. For years, the well-known Dallas actor has been working on Buzzed! The Musical, a pop-rock satire that slyly comments on climate change. She wrote the lyrics and book, collaborating with four composers on the songs.

Before transitioning to the stage, Buzzed began as a film project called The Pollinators inspired by classic creature features of the 1950s. It’s about a pair of science nerds who come to the rescue when bees stop mating. They develop Bee-agra and all heck breaks loose.

Several readings and a concert performance were held between 2019 and 2024 at the Oak Cliff Cultural Center, Wild Detectives bookstore and Theatre Three, and via Zoom during the pandemic. With a 10-member cast, Buzzed is receiving its biggest production yet at Theatre Too, Theatre Three’s basement performance space.

Through July 27 at 2688 Laclede St. $20-$25. cjcritt.com/buzzed .

