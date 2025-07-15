DaVerse Lounge returns to Deep Ellum with poetry, music and open mic magic

After a five-year hiatus, DaVerse Lounge is back. The all-ages spoken word event returns to Life in Deep Ellum, offering a space to celebrate voice, culture and creativity.

“Our MO over the years is what's the quickest way and the most soulful way and the most beautiful way to get someone to write and express themselves and share their story,” said founder Will Richey.

Richey launched DaVerse lounge in 2005 as an after-school creative writing program to help young students process their experiences. Through a partnership with arts education nonprofit Big Thought, the program reached more than 600 students from all over North Texas before pausing during the pandemic.

Now, DaVerse is relaunching with a broader mission by welcoming not just students, but all North Texans looking to connect through storytelling.

The relaunch event features live painters, cover songs and original performances from local artists, including Cure for Paranoia’s Cameron McCloud, Tommy Raps (aka So-So Topics), singer Dana Harper and Dallas’ inaugural poet laureate, Joaquin Zihuatanejo. While those artists headline, the mic is open to anyone. Attendees can use a provided template to create on-the-spot poems or spoken-word pieces. No experience or preparation is required.

Yohence Parker / The Dallas Morning News Children at DaVerse Lounge playing at the creative corner on June 29th, 2025 at the Life in Deep Ellum. The kids are given an interactice craft station and chalkboard wall to decorate.

“When you walk into a DaVerse lounge, you should feel warmth, you feel soul, you should feel like, wow, this is different,” Richey said.

Alongside performances, the event will offer food prepared by Richey’s creative partner Alejandro Perez Jr. and a creative corner with activities, crafts and a chalkboard wall for kids run by visual artists Jerod and Dehvon Davies.

With already 250 registered attendees for the next event, Richey hopes to grow DaVerse into something bigger than before.

“We kind of, like, soulfully connect with folks and make them feel at home even if it's their first time,” Richey said.

Details:

July 27 at Life in Deep Ellum, 2803 Taylor St. Free but registration is required to attend. zeffy.com

Arts Access is an arts journalism collaboration powered by The Dallas Morning News and KERA.

This community-funded journalism initiative is funded by the Better Together Fund, Carol & Don Glendenning, City of Dallas OAC, The University of Texas at Dallas, Communities Foundation of Texas, The Dallas Foundation, Eugene McDermott Foundation, James & Gayle Halperin Foundation, Jennifer & Peter Altabef and The Meadows Foundation. The News and KERA retain full editorial control of Arts Access’ journalism.