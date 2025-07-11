© 2025 KERA News
NPR for North Texas
Infinite Arts Movement unveils multidisciplinary show to close Elevator Project season

KERA | By Manuel Mendoza | The Dallas Morning News
Published July 11, 2025 at 5:00 AM CDT
Courtesy of Verb Kulture
Verb Kulture is the leader of Infinite Arts Movement.

Calling yourself Infinite Arts Movement sounds ambitious. Formed during the pandemic, the North Texas nonprofit aimed to fill some of the gaps left when venues shuttered, artists found themselves out of work and audiences lost the chance to see live performances. Since then, the group has brought programming, including educational outreach, to schools, libraries and recreation centers, especially in underserved communities, with free and reduced-cost concerts, classes, workshops and seminars.

Led by a Chicago-born multidisciplinary artist who goes by the moniker Verb Kulture, Infinite Arts Movement is producing Unveiling Echoes: A Journey of Self-Discovery, the last show in this season’s Elevator Project series at the AT&T Performing Arts Center. It’s described as a “theatrical soul storm of poetry, movement, music and truth” featuring spoken-word artists, dancers, actors and musicians.

Details

July 17-19 at 7:30 p.m. at Hamon Hall in Winspear Opera House, 2403 Flora St. $34.50. attpac.org.

Arts Access is an arts journalism collaboration powered by The Dallas Morning News and KERA.

This community-funded journalism initiative is funded by the Better Together Fund, Carol & Don Glendenning, City of Dallas OAC, The University of Texas at Dallas, Communities Foundation of Texas, The Dallas Foundation, Eugene McDermott Foundation, James & Gayle Halperin Foundation, Jennifer & Peter Altabef and The Meadows Foundation. The News and KERA retain full editorial control of Arts Access’ journalism.
Arts & Culture Arts AccessKERA NewsdancepoetryAT&T Performing Arts Center
Manuel Mendoza | The Dallas Morning News
Manuel Mendoza is a freelance writer and a former staff critic at The Dallas Morning News.
See stories by Manuel Mendoza | The Dallas Morning News
