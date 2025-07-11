Infinite Arts Movement unveils multidisciplinary show to close Elevator Project season

Calling yourself Infinite Arts Movement sounds ambitious. Formed during the pandemic, the North Texas nonprofit aimed to fill some of the gaps left when venues shuttered, artists found themselves out of work and audiences lost the chance to see live performances. Since then, the group has brought programming, including educational outreach, to schools, libraries and recreation centers, especially in underserved communities, with free and reduced-cost concerts, classes, workshops and seminars.

Led by a Chicago-born multidisciplinary artist who goes by the moniker Verb Kulture, Infinite Arts Movement is producing Unveiling Echoes: A Journey of Self-Discovery, the last show in this season’s Elevator Project series at the AT&T Performing Arts Center. It’s described as a “theatrical soul storm of poetry, movement, music and truth” featuring spoken-word artists, dancers, actors and musicians.

Details

July 17-19 at 7:30 p.m. at Hamon Hall in Winspear Opera House, 2403 Flora St. $34.50. attpac.org.

Arts Access is an arts journalism collaboration powered by The Dallas Morning News and KERA.

