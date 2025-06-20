Creepy, comic ‘The Addams Family’ endures as tour of musical version arrives in Dallas

Pop culture artifacts never die. Hence, the continuing presence of The Addams Family, which started in the 1930s as a single panel cartoon in The New Yorker and became a sitcom that ran for two seasons, 1964-1966, on ABC. Wednesday, a spinoff Netflix series revolving around the daughter of creepy but harmless couple Gomez and Morticia, premiered in 2022.

In between, there was a movie about the family and their weird relatives and pets and a Broadway musical whose third tour is making a brief stop in Dallas this month, presented by the AT&T Performing Arts Center. Though not well-reviewed, the musical had a successful run in New York and has been produced all over the world.

June 26-28 at Winspear Opera House. Details, tickets at attpac.org.

