The 10 most read stories on KERA News for 2023

As we close the book on 2023, it’s time to take a look back at the stories that caught the most attention from you, our audience, this year. And based on the wide range of topics, it’s safe to say it was quite a year.

A new study says a widely-used artificial sweetener may cause heart problems

Shutterstock / Shutterstock

In Sam Baker’s Vital Signs series, he interviews cardiologist Dr. Brandie Williams from Texas Health Stephenville about a study linking erythritol to increased platelets in the blood. Williams said this new study showed that more research was needed before erythritol could be officially deemed as safe.

Dallas Zoo offers $25,000 for information after 2 missing monkeys found safe

Dallas Zoo / Twitter Two emperor tamarin monkeys at the Dallas Zoo. Police and zoo officials say two of the monkeys may have been stolen from their enclosure on Jan. 30, 2023.

It’s hard to believe, but 2023 started with a series of chaotic events at the Dallas Zoo. The craziness began when a leopard was released from its enclosure, continued with a vulture found dead and went on when two emperor tamarin monkeys went missing and were subsequently found safe.

Whistleblowers beg leaders to 'stop the chaos' as more than 900,000 Texans are kicked off Medicaid

Eric Gay/AP / AP In this July 12, 2012 file photo, two women wait in an exam room at Nuestra Clinica Del Valle, in San Juan, Texas. About 85 percent of those served at the clinic are uninsured. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

2023 was a rough year for people on Medicaid. The program was widely used as a lifeline for people during the pandemic, but Texas started a new re-enrollment process that kicked 1.7 million Texans off the rolls. More than 70% of the people who were un-enrolled were children.

Dallas Zoo offers $10,000 reward after endangered vulture found dead

Toluwani Osibamowo / KERA News (Inset: Courtesy photo) Pin, a male lappet-faced vulture, was found dead at the Dallas Zoo. Police are investigating the bird's death.

Again, the Dallas Zoo captured the attention of thousands of people across the state and country when Pin, the endangered lappet-faced vulture, was found dead under mysterious circumstances. It was the second in a string of weird incidents at the zoo that eventually led to the arrest of 24-year-old Davion Irvin.

Arlington leaders approve Parks Mall redevelopment plan that includes Dick's House of Sport

Kailey Broussard / KERA Security will start carding shoppers who look younger than 18 starting at 2 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Mall staff will give patrons an hour's warning before ID checks start.

As malls across the country decline in cultural relevance, the owners of the Parks Mall in Arlington had their own plan for revitalization: turning the empty space left behind by Sears and bringing in Dick’s House of Sport. Arlington City Council approved the plan for mall owner Brookfield Properties to spend $25 million for the project, which would be completed by 2026.

The missing Dallas Zoo leopard has been found. Police are still investigating

Dallas Zoo Nova, a clouded leopard, sits perched in the Dallas Zoo. Zoo officials said the animal went missing on Jan. 13, 2023.

The drama of the Dallas Zoo started (maybe rather conspicuously) on Friday, Jan. 13 when Nova the snow leopard when missing from her enclosure. Zoo officials closed the facilities and, with the help of the Dallas Police, found her on the zoo grounds and returned her to her enclosure. Shortly after, the police found that the mesh wiring around her enclosure had been slashed, indicating foul play.

In surprise move, House impeachment managers rest their case against suspended Texas AG Ken Paxton

Michael Minasi / KUT Ken Paxton's impeachment marked an historic event, as he is only the second figure in Texas history to be considered to remove from office.

This year’s regular legislative session ended with a bombshell, when the Texas House voted to impeach Attorney General Ken Paxton. Fast forward to August: The impeachment trial lasted two weeks, and the impeachment managers closed their case early though many watchers expected the trial to last much longer than it did.

A new Texas law goes into effect Friday – and city officials predict more confusion and litigation

Yfat Yossifor / KERA An eviction court paperwork in Dallas County.

Also as part of the regular legislative session this year, HB 2127 passed which, if fully enforced would make it almost impossible for local governments to regulate within their own jurisdictions. The law was so potentially catastrophic that local lawmakers termed it the Death Star Bill and the state’s largest cities sued to block it.

The strangest, most eye-opening moments from Ken Paxton’s impeachment trial

Sam Owens

/ Pool via San Antonio Express-News

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, center, talks with his defense attorney Tony Buzbee, left, before starting the ninth day of his impeachment trial in the Senate Chamber at the Texas Capitol on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, in Austin, Texas.



The attorney general’s impeachment trial centered around Paxton’s involvement with Austin-based developer Nate Paul. Paxton was accused of misusing his official office to help Paul out of trouble with federal investigators. This story covered all of the craziest moments of a history-making impeachment trial.

Souping Can Help You Lose Weight, But You Have To Be Careful and Committed

This is the only story on this list that didn’t come out this year – it actually came out in 2018. But this is a story that perennially finds an audience, as Sam Baker talks to registered dietician Sharon Cox about the health and weight benefits of souping, or eating soup three to five times a day and adding vegetables regularly to your diet.