In surprise move, House impeachment managers rest their case against suspended Texas AG Ken Paxton

In a surprising move, Texas House impeachment managers — who for more than a week have presented evidence against embattled and suspended Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton —abruptly rested their case late Wednesday afternoon.

Immediately afterward, defense attorney Tony Buzbee made a motion for what’s called a directed verdict, which would have dismissed the charges against Paxton outright. The vote requires a simple majority – 16 of the senators present – to acquit.

Senators were instructed by Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick to meet and deliberate the defense’s motion.

This is the defense’s latest attempt to dismiss the impeachment charges against the suspended Republican attorney general.

Paxton has been accused of bribery and obstruction of justice by prosecutors. They claim he tried to use his office to shield Nate Paul, an Austin real estate developer, from a federal investigation.

In exchange, House prosecutors claim that Paul paid for Paxton’s home renovations and helped him hide his alleged extramarital affair .

Wednesday’s sudden development came as Rusty Hardin, the lead prosecutor, was questioning James Blake Brickman, one of seven former employees of Paxton who reported him to the FBI.

Hardin finished a question and told the Court he rested his case.

The stoppage seemed to catch both sides somewhat off guard because Hardin had not yet passed Brickman, Paxton’s former deputy attorney general for policy and strategy initiatives, over for cross examination. Brickman was part of a group of whistleblowers who went to the FBI to report Paxton’s alleged infractions.

The House still had time to question witnesses or to cross examine witnesses brought by the defense.

Hardin admitted his mistake.

“The court is having to put up with a screw up by me,” Hardin told the Court. “I apologize.”

This is a developing story.

