Julián Aguilar | The Texas Newsroom

Julián Aguilar | The Texas NewsroomDigital breaking news reporter and producer
The state’s high court allowed the investigations of families who provide gender-affirming care for transgender children to continue but said the Texas Department of Family Protective Services is not bound by Gov. Abbott and Attorney General Paxton’s orders.
Gov. Abbott slams Biden after reports that baby formula is available at immigrant holding facilitiesThe governor issued a joint statement with the president of the national border patrol union that blasts Biden for giving “critical supplies to illegal immigrants.”
After years-long disagreements within the United Methodist Church over same-sex marriage and LGBTQ clergy, the breakaway Global Methodist Church officially formed this month. Now Texas congregations can decide whether they follow.
The request comes after Gov. Greg Abbott announced last month that Texas would divert about $500 million from state agencies to fund the controversial border mission.
After Paxton said the lawsuit was politically motivated, the attorney general announced his office is investigating a state bar’s non-profit arm for allegedly aiding “a mass influx” of undocumented immigrants.
Since Monday’s leak of a draft order from the Supreme Court’s reported decision to overturn Roe v Wade, an Austin-based reproductive care and education agency reported more than 700 requests for emergency contraception kits.
After leaked draft of Supreme Court opinion, abortion-rights supporters brace for total ban in TexasTexas is one of more than a dozen conservative-led states that have previously passed so-called trigger laws designed to end abortion access for nearly all residents if Roe v. Wade is overturned.
The lawsuit is the 11th Ken Paxton has filed over Biden’s proposed immigration or border policies. But the White House’s plans have also raised concerns from legal and immigrant rights groups.
More than half of Texas is in extreme or exceptional drought conditions, leaving climatologists hoping for more rain during the months ahead.
The decision comes after more than 20 states sued to block the end of the pandemic-era policy that rapidly expels migrants back to their home countries. Texas filed a separate lawsuit last week that is still pending.
Voters in Texas can decide on several local ballot initiatives — plus two constitutional amendments — on May 7 before heading back to the polls on May 24 for primary runoff elections.
The policy known as Title 42 is set to expire in late May but Paxton is asking for an immediate halt to the pending termination.