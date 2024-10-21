Early voting in Texas begins today. Here is what you need to know

Election day is fewer than two weeks away and while some voters might still be on the fence about whom they’ll cast a ballot for in local, state and national elections, they have another decision to make: Vote early or vote on Tuesday, Nov. 5.

Here’s what you’ll need to know about early voting in Texas.

Check your registration

Early voting kicks off Monday and lasts through Friday Nov. 1.

For those who want to vote early, first things first: Are you registered? It’s too late to register for the general election, but there is a quick and easy way to make sure you’re already in the system and allowed to cast a ballot.

The Texas Secretary of State’s office has this link on its site and offers different options on how to check your registration status. Most counties also have the link on their local elections website. For example, here is Dallas County’s page.

What do I bring with me?

OK, you’re registered and ready to go. What do you need to take with you?

You’ll definitely need an ID. Most voters take their Texas driver’s licenses, but a state-issued ID card is also acceptable. U.S. issued passports or passport cards are also acceptable, as are Texas handgun licenses. A full list can be found here.

If you’re an immigrant and a recently naturalized citizen who is voting for the first time, there are a couple more things to note.

First off, congratulations! And thank you for doing your civic duty.

But there has been a lot of talk and fearmongering about noncitizens voting in elections. Evidence shows that’s a rare occurrence, especially in Texas. But the issue has been brought to the forefront nonetheless.

If you’re recently naturalized and have a state ID or driver’s license that was issued after you became a citizen, you should be good to go.

But recently, the Texas Secretary of State sent a revised guidance to elections officials instructing them to ask for proof of naturalization if the citizen was recently naturalized and still has a temporary ID. That’s because the limited-term state IDs given to legal residents who aren’t yet citizens won’t be accepted at the polls. So, even if you’re unsure of whether your ID will be accepted, it’s a good idea to take proof of naturalization, just in case.

What can I take with me?

You can’t use your phone to look anything up once you’re in the polling place. It’s recommended you have a list of candidates you support written down on a piece of paper to remind you. Tablets and laptops are also prohibited. Here’s a complete list.

Also, you can’t take firearms into polling places. (Just in case you were wondering.)

Who’s on the ballot?

Other than Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump in the nationwide presidential race, an even-numbered year means Texas House and U.S. House races are all on the ballot. Granted, some of the candidates don’t have an opponent after winning their primary election. But their names will still be on the ballot.

Other statewide races include the U.S. Senate race, where Republican Ted Cruz battles for re-election against and Rep. Colin Allred, D-Dallas.

And, depending on where you live, some Texas Senate and mayoral races candidates might also be on the ballot. For a complete list, check your county’s election website. They should have a sample ballot where you can see what other races are up for grabs. (For example, here is El Paso County’s and here is Travis County’s.)

