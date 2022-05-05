Sergio Martínez-Beltrán | The Texas Newsroom
Sergio Martínez-Beltrán reports on Texas politics and government for The Texas Newsroom.
Prior to moving to Austin, Sergio worked for the nonprofit news outlet Bridge Michigan, where he reported extensively on the state’s inaugural redistricting commission, campaign finance and state government. He’s won multiple accolades, including a regional Edward R. Murrow Award for a story he did on mariachi education while covering politics for Nashville Public Radio.
Sergio is a Puerto Rico native and a graduate of Michigan State University. Reach him at smb@kut.org.
