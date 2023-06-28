Arlington leaders approve Parks Mall redevelopment plan that includes Dick's House of Sport

Against the backdrop of declining mall visits nationwide, The Parks Mall at Arlington owners plan to redevelop their space — with help from City Hall.

Under an agreement approved by Arlington City Council Tuesday, Parks Mall owners Brookfield Properties would spend $25 million to turn its closed Sears location into a Dick’s House of Sport.

The business, an iteration of Dick’s Sporting Goods, is required to finish the project by June 30, 2026, and host corporate and community events in the space.

Owner Brookfield Properties would also be required to repurpose the current Dick’s Sporting Goods space and design a master plan to redevelop the rest of the mall.

The city will rebate 70% of the sales tax generated from new and old Dick’s locations for 15 years, with a cap at $5 million.

Kevin McGlaun, economic development and real estate advisor, called the deal an “exciting opportunity” for the city as it looks to fortify one of its economic anchors.

“I truly believe this is going to increase the trade area, bring more people into the mall, and as we know, foot traffic drives sales and sales drive more tenants,” McGlaun said.

Parks is the fourth-most visited mall in the region, behind venues including Grapevine Mills and NorthPark Center, with 8.3 million visitors annually. However, its property valuations have fallen 19.3% over the last five years.

The Parks Mall at Arlington’s Dick’s Sporting Goods is the most visited location in the region. Dick’s House of Sport — which currently has locations in New York, Tennessee and Minnesota — includes amenities like a golf putting green, batting cages and rock climbing walls.

City council members approved the performance agreement 8-1, with District 5 Councilmember Rebecca Boxall the lone vote against the proposal.

Some asked about master plan specifics their constituents have asked for, including green space and more pedestrian-friendly spaces outside the mall.

McGlaun said Brookfield is early in the process, and the stipulation of a master plan is a proactive step toward facilitating conversations about the vision for the mall.

Andrew Piel, District 4 council member, said he wants to be “blown away” by the master plan.

“Arlington’s gone through two dead malls in the past with Six Flags Mall and 303,” Piel said. "We don’t need to go through another one."

Got a tip? Email Kailey Broussard at kbroussard@kera.org.

