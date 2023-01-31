© 2023 KERA News
News for North Texas
The 2 missing Dallas Zoo monkeys have been found

KERA | By Toluwani Osibamowo
Published January 31, 2023 at 6:25 PM CST
emperor tamarin monkey
Dallas Zoo
/
Twitter
An emperor tamarin monkey at the Dallas Zoo. Police and zoo officials say two of the monkeys may have been stolen from their enclosure on Jan. 30, 2023.

The Dallas Zoo and police will provide more updates Wednesday, according to a statement.

Two emperor tamarin monkeys that went missing Monday have been found.

Police said they received a tip that the monkeys were in an abandoned Lancaster home. Dallas and Lancaster law enforcement found the animals in a closet inside the empty home around 4:50 p.m. Tuesday.

There have been no arrests, and the investigation is ongoing, according to police.

The monkeys were returned to the zoo, where a spokesperson said they will be evaluated by veterinarians. The zoo and police will provide updates on the tamarins and how they were recovered Wednesday.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

News Dallas ZooDallas Police Department
Toluwani Osibamowo
Toluwani Osibamowo is a general assignments reporter for KERA. She previously worked as a news intern for Texas Tech Public Media and copy editor for Texas Tech University’s student newspaper, The Daily Toreador, before graduating with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. She is originally from Plano.
