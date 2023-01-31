The 2 missing Dallas Zoo monkeys have been found

Two emperor tamarin monkeys that went missing Monday have been found.

Police said they received a tip that the monkeys were in an abandoned Lancaster home. Dallas and Lancaster law enforcement found the animals in a closet inside the empty home around 4:50 p.m. Tuesday.

There have been no arrests, and the investigation is ongoing, according to police.

The monkeys were returned to the zoo, where a spokesperson said they will be evaluated by veterinarians. The zoo and police will provide updates on the tamarins and how they were recovered Wednesday.

This is a developing story and will be updated.