Dallas Zoo closed amid search for missing clouded leopard

The Dallas Zoo was closed Friday as staff members try to locate a missing clouded leopard.

According to a statement on Twitter, the zoo is locked down with a "Code Blue," indicating a non-dangerous animal out of its habitat.

The Zoo is closed today due to a serious situation. — Dallas Zoo (@DallasZoo) January 13, 2023

The Dallas Police Department arrived at the zoo with a SWAT team shortly after the roughly 25-pound cat was identified as missing to assist with the search.

“No roads are closed," said DPD spokesperson Juan Fernandez. "The Zoo is handling the search and DPD is out there to assist as needed."

Harrison Edell, Dallas Zoo’s executive vice president for animal care and conservation, told reporters the clouded leopard isn’t dangerous.

“If anything, she’s real nervous and afraid of people," he said Friday outside the zoo gates. "She’s more likely to avoid a stranger than she is to come down and investigate or challenge."

Edell added the leopard grew up in the zoo, and that staff were looking into possible food sources to see if they can identify where she might be.

"We have a ton of native wildlife that live on zoo grounds as well, squirrels and birds," he said. "I wouldn’t put it past her to hunt some of them if opportunistically she had the chance."