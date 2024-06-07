Tarrant County Medical Examiner rules Anthony Johnson Jr.'s death a homicide by asphyxiation

The death of Anthony Johnson Jr., a man who died in Tarrant County jail custody in April, has been ruled a homicide by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office.

The medical examiner's website lists Johnson's cause of death as mechanical and chemical asphyxia.

The 31-year-old got into a physical altercation with detention officers after refusing to leave his cell on April 21, according to security camera and iPhone video footage from the incident.

A man identified as detention officer Rafael Moreno can be seen in the video kneeling on Johnson's back for more than a minute. Johnson was also pepper sprayed, and can be heard saying "I can't breathe" at least once during the video.

Moreno and his supervisor, Lt. Joel Garcia, were fired after Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Waybourn said they violated department policy in their handling of Johnson's death. Moreno was fired for allegedly violating department policy and Garcia was fired for not stopping in to intervene. Waybourn later reinstated both men but placed them on administrative leave.

This story is developing and will be updated.