Sixth person dies in Tarrant County jail custody this year. Cause under investigation

A 35-year-old woman has become the sixth person to die in Tarrant County jail custody this year.

Chasity Corday Bonner died Monday, and her cause of death is pending an autopsy, Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office records show.

Bonner was booked into jail May 16, according to county records.

In a press release about her death, the Sheriff’s Office said jail medical staff examined Bonner around 9:15 a.m. on Monday, and she “refused any further medical treatment and requested to go back to her cell.”

Just before 11 a.m. jail staff responded to a medical emergency where Bonner "became unresponsive," according to the press release. She was pronounced dead at John Peter Smith Hospital.

The last filing in Bonner’s criminal case, on May 20, was an order for the collection of information regarding any potential mental illness or intellectual disability.

Another recent jail death caused public outcry.

In April, Anthony Johnson Jr. died in custody after a detention officer kneeled on his back while he was restrained.

Three days before Anthony Johnson Jr. died, Roderick Johnson – no relation – also died in custody. His cause of death is listed as fentanyl and trazodone toxicity.

Bonner is at least the 65th person to die in Tarrant County custody since Sheriff Bill Waybourn took office in 2017. That number includes one person who died at a private prison outside Lubbock that Tarrant County pays to use.

Miranda Suarez

