Former Tarrant County jailer must pay $250,000 in restitution for lying about cell checks

A former Tarrant County jail guard, accused of lying about checking on a prisoner who died in his cell, will serve five years’ probation and pay $250,000 in restitution to the county after pleading guilty on Tuesday.

Erik Gay was indicted for tampering with a government record in 2020, after he and another jailer allegedly lied about checking on a prisoner named Javonte Myers, who died of a seizure disorder in his cell and lay undiscovered for hours, according to his family’s lawsuit against the county.

At a hearing in downtown Fort Worth Tuesday morning, Gay accepted a two-year suspended state jail sentence as part of his plea deal. That means he doesn’t have to serve time behind bars as long as he meets his other plea conditions.

During the investigation, Gay accused the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office of encouraging jailers to lie on their check records.

“They're only concerned about making the computer look good,” Gay said in a recorded interview with Texas Ranger Trace McDonald, obtained through an open records request.

Sheriff Bill Waybourn told WFAA earlier this year Gay was trying to defend himself with that statement.

The Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney's Office declined to comment on this story, as Darien Kirk's case is still pending. He's the other former jailer indicted in the Myers incident.

Until last week, the $1 million lawsuit settlement Myers’ family got from the county was the largest in county history. On May 21, county commissioners approved a $1.2 million settlement for Chasity Congious after she gave birth alone in her jail cell, and her baby, Zenorah, died.

Since Myers’ death, the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office has changed the way they record cell checks. Instead of jailers inputting their own checks, checks are now recorded electronically.

KERA has reached out to the Sheriff’s Office and Gay's attorney for comment.

