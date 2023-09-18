Tarrant County offers $1 million to settle Javonte Myers jail death lawsuit

Tarrant County is offering $1 million to settle a lawsuit over the death of Javonte Myers in jail custody, while local prosecutors continue criminal cases against two jailers accused of neglecting him.

Myers’ mother, Sondrea Miller, sued the county in April 2022, arguing the Tarrant County jail ignored her son’s serious medical and mental health needs, and that he could have survived had jail staff taken proper care of him. Myers, 28, died of a seizure disorder in his cell in 2020, county medical examiner records show. The lawsuit alleges that Myers’ body lay on the floor of his cell for hours before jailers noticed he was dead.

Miller has agreed to accept the $1 million settlement, according to county documents, and Tarrant County commissioners are set to vote whether to approve the settlement during their regular meeting on Tuesday.

The lawsuit, filed in federal court, also names two jailers as defendants: Darien Kirk and Erik Gay. Both also face criminal charges for their alleged role in Myers’ death.

Kirk and Gay lied about performing required check-ins on Myers, according to law enforcement. Both were indicted by a grand jury and face one charge each of tampering with a government record with the intent to harm or defraud another.

Kirk's next court date is scheduled for Sept. 25, and Gay's is scheduled for Oct. 2, court records show.

In a legal quirk, the county is not only paying to settle the case and to prosecute Kirk and Gay. It’s also paying for Kirk and Gay’s legal defense in the lawsuit. County employees who get sued for something they did on the job are entitled to legal representation from the county, under the Texas Local Government Code.

Multiple lawsuits are still underway against Tarrant County and the sheriff’s office, the agency that oversees the jail, over deaths behind bars, as well as allegations of mistreatment and neglect.



Some Tarrant County residents have asked for greater oversight of the jail.

Earlier this year, a coalition of activists worked with Texas A&M School of Law to send a petition to the U.S. Department of Justice , asking for an investigation into jail conditions. In August, a group of locals traveled to Austin to ask the Texas Commission on Jail Standards to perform surprise investigations of Tarrant County jail facilities.

Got a tip? Email Miranda Suarez at msuarez@kera.org .

