Public calls for release of independent autopsy review of Tarrant County inmate who died in custody

Tarrant County commissioners remain tight-lipped about the results of a third-party review into a Tarrant County jail inmate’s death, while community members demand to know what the review found.

Commissioners last year ordered a review of the autopsy of Robert Miller, a 38-year-old man who died in 2019. Miller’s autopsy, performed by Tarrant County Deputy Medical Examiner Richard Fries, found that Miller died due to sickle cell disease. An investigation by the Fort Worth Star-Telegram found that Miller "almost certainly” didn’t have sickle cell disease and suggested that his true cause of death was his treatment behind bars.

After that investigation, the county hired a forensic pathologist from Illinois to review Miller's case. The pathologist’s contract expired in February, according to the contract's original terms, but the results have yet to be released to the public.

On Tuesday, several Tarrant County residents stood before the Commissioners Court to demand the release of that autopsy review. Most were members of Broadway Baptist Church, who are frequent advocates for improved jail conditions.

Broadway’s pastor, Ryon Price, called for a U.S. Department of Justice investigation into Miller’s death, and greater transparency from Tarrant County.

“Robert Miller was not garbage. He was a man. He was a human being, and his life mattered,” Price said.

Top Tarrant County officials remain silent about the autopsy. County administrator G.K. Maenius declined comment through a county spokesperson. County Judge Tim O’Hare’s chief of staff, Andy Nguyen, declined comment on O’Hare’s behalf. A representative of Commissioner Roy Charles Brooks’ office also declined comment, as did Commissioner Gary Fickes.

KERA also reached out to commissioners Manny Ramirez and Alisa Simmons.

Price, and other members of the public, pointed out that this week is the leadup to Easter, the most important Christian holiday.

God calls for justice, fairness and truth, Broadway Baptist member Jennifer Nelson told commissioners.

"We deserve to know that we can entrust the care of our citizens, when arrested, to be fair and humane," Nelson said.