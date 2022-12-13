Tarrant County jail death spurs an independent autopsy

Tarrant County will hire an independent forensic pathologist to review the autopsy of jail inmate Robert Miller, who died in 2019 after being pepper-sprayed multiple times during intake at the county jail.

At Tuesday’s commissioners court meeting, county leaders voted unanimously to hire consultant Dr. J. Scott Denton to review Miller’s autopsy.

Denton has been used as an FBI expert and is the chief forensic pathologist in McLean County, Illinois. He’s also worked with other agencies on cold cases and autopsies where questions were raised about the findings.

The county’s initial autopsy concluded that Miller died of natural causes from a sickle cell crisis.