Tarrant County commissioner wants Justice Department to review latest jail death

Tarrant County Commissioner Alisa Simmons says she'll ask the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate the death of Anthony Johnson, who died after being pepper sprayed in the county jail Sunday.

In a statement released Tuesday, Simmons said the rate of jail deaths was “unacceptable.”

“I want accountability, I expect transparency and I want a full investigation into everything that occurred, before, during and after the altercation and the subsequent death of Mr. Johnson in our jail, including video footage,” she wrote in the statement.

We need accountability, transparency, and a thorough investigation into the recent death of Mr. Anthony Ray Johnson Jr. in our jail.



Read my statement below: pic.twitter.com/9PUl1z5Iy9 — Tarrant County Commissioner Alisa Simmons (@CommALSimmons) April 23, 2024

The Tarrant County Sheriff's Office says Johnson, 31, did not let detention officers search his cell during routine cell checks, and used pepper spray to bring him "under control."

John Peter Smith Hospital staff examined him but Johnson became unresponsive during the examination. He was transported to JPS Hospital where he was pronounced dead just after 10 a.m., the sheriffs office said.

The Texas Rangers are investigating Johnson’s death.

Johnson's death came three days after another man died in jail custody.

Roderick Johnson, 42, was found unresponsive in his cell around 5:35 a.m. Thursday after he did not attend breakfast, the Dallas Morning News reported. The two men do not appear to be related.

Anthony Johnson's death is just the latest in a string of incidents over the past few years. A Fort Worth Star-Telegram investigation found Robert Miller died after being pepper-sprayed repeatedly at close range in the jail just hours after he was booked.

There have been more than 60 deaths in the Tarrant County jail since Sheriff Bill Waybourn took office in 2017.

A spokesperson for County Judge Tim O’Hare told the Star-Telegram he trusted the investigation process.

“Judge O’Hare has complete confidence that the Texas Rangers will conduct a thorough and reliable investigation,” the spokesperson said. “He intends to await the conclusion of that investigation before making any additional statements."

KERA reached out to Waybourn and the Texas Department of Public Safety Tuesday evening. This story will be updated with any comments.

Got a tip? Email Megan Cardona at mcardona@kera.org.

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you!