Tarrant County jailers who were fired after Anthony Johnson's death now reportedly reinstated

Two Tarrant County jailers who were fired following the in-custody death of Anthony Johnson Jr. have been reinstated, according to WFAA.

Sheriff Bill Waybourn announced detention officer Rafael Moreno and his supervisor Lt. Joel Garcia were fired during a press conference May 16 before releasing five minutes of videos showing the events preceding Johnson's death.

According to WFAA, both Moreno and Garcia have been reinstated and placed on administrative leave.

In the two videos, Johnson is first asked to exit his cell on the second floor. One video was security camera footage, the other was cell phone video taken by Garcia.

Johnson and the jailers can be seen getting into a physical altercation until he's restrained on the floor. Johnson said “I can’t breathe” at least once during the video, during which Moreno kneels on Johnson's back for more than a minute.

Detention officers are trained to not kneel on someone's back if they're already restrained as Johnson was, Waybourn said.

"He was using a technique that, number one, he was not trained to do, and number two, that we do not tolerate, nor do we want done," he said.

Waybourn added that Garcia was fired for not having better control of the situation and stopping Moreno.

KERA News has reached out to the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office for comment and will update with any response.

Since the release of the video, Waybourn has faced calls to resign.

Commissioner Alisa Simmons questioned Waybourn's leadership during a press conference last week, saying the number of in-custody deaths made him unqualified to serve.

"We need someone at the top in the sheriff's office who is attentive, who is available, who's paying attention to what's happening in his jail," Simmons said. "We should not have this level, this number of deaths at the jail."

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Got a tip? Email Megan Cardona at mcardona@kera.org.

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you!