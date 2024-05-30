Protesters gather in downtown Fort Worth to demand Tarrant County Sheriff's resignation

The family of Anthony Johnson Jr. joined a United My Justice protest in downtown Fort Worth on Thursday, demanding the release of the full video showing Johnson's death.

This was the first of several protests the activist group plans to have this summer.

Standing outside of the Tarrant County Corrections Center, Johnson's sisters Janell and Chanell were joined by their parents and family attorney Daryl Washington.

Both sisters called for Waybourn to release the full video. They said they were not asking for Waybourn to release it, they were telling him.

"Put that video out there, show Tarrant County, show Texas who y'all are," Janell said.

Washington told reporters that he and the family send their condolences to the family of Chasity Corday Bonner, who died in the jail on Monday. Bonner is one of more than 60 people who have died in the Tarrant County Jail since 2017, when Sheriff Bill Waybourn took office.

"You would think, after all that this family has been through, that the sheriff department would have implemented the proper steps to make sure that no one else dies," Washington said.

Along with demanding the release of the full video showing Johnson's death, United My Justice also called for Waybourn's resignation, a call that has been echoed since the release of video showing moments leading to Johnson's death.

Following Johnson's death, two jailers were briefly terminated for using improper practices but they have since been reinstated and placed on paid administrative leave.

Waybourn said he withdrew the terminations of detention officer Rafael Moreno and his supervisor Lt. Joel Garcia due to civil service administration guidelines.

"Though I do not agree, under an abundance of caution, I withdrew the terminations in order to assure that the process was completed and all evidence was gathered for this administrative purpose," he wrote in a statement.

Washington said Johnson's family wanted an update on the termination process for Moreno and Garcia but added that there were others who should also be held responsible.

"But working at the Tarrant County Jail are individuals who are also responsible for the death of Anthony. Those individuals are still working," Washington said. "And when you finally get a chance to see that video, you can understand why they shouldn't be working."

Thursday's protest took place a day after Executive Chief Deputy Charles Eckert announced his retirement. He worked for the TCSO for 32 years and ran the jail since December 2020.

Got a tip? Email Megan Cardona at mcardona@kera.org.

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you!