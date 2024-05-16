Tarrant County fires jailer in connection with Anthony Johnson's death, lawyer confirms

A Tarrant County jailer has been fired in connection with the death of Anthony Johnson Jr., who died after detention officers pepper sprayed him last month, a lawyer for the officer confirmed to KERA Thursday.

Johnson, 31, died after the confrontation during a contraband check on April 21, according to the Tarrant County Sheriff’s office. The medical examiner has not yet released his cause of death, and the county has resisted calls from reporters, elected officials and Johnson's family to see video of what transpired.

Jane Bishkin, an attorney with the Combined Law Enforcement Associations of Texas, represents the fired jailer, who was punished prematurely, she said.

"We don't know what the cause of death was," Bishkin said. "We believe that the sheriff is facing some public scrutiny in this case, and therefore he reacted to that."

The jailer's termination letter did not give a reason for the firing, but Bishkin said there's no question it was in response to Johnson's death.

"It didn't specifically cite any facts or policy violations. It just said, 'You are hereby terminated effective immediately,'" she said.

The fired jailer plans to appeal the termination.

CLEAT is also representing two other jailers under investigation for the Johnson death, who are still employed as of Thursday morning, Bishkin added.

Bishkin could not name CLEAT's clients without their permission, she said.

When reached over the phone, Executive Chief Deputy Charles Eckert, who’s in charge of Tarrant County’s day-to-day jail operations, declined to comment, citing the ongoing investigation into Johnson's death.

This story has been updated with comments from Jane Bishkin.

Got a tip? Email Miranda Suarez at msuarez@kera.org. You can follow Miranda on Twitter @MirandaRSuarez.

