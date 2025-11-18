Plan your next night out with one of these holiday experiences tailored just for adults

The Yuletide season is officially here. Along with the bountiful offerings of colorful light shows, holiday theater and Nutcracker ballets, there are also unique holiday experiences tailored just for adults.

This week we’re spotlighting holiday pop-ups and experiences perfect for a date night, girls’ night or kid-free night out with other adults.

And don’t forget: You can find dozens more holiday events on Go See DFW.

WINTER VILLAGE AT THE ADOLPHUS HOTEL

Discover the magical Winter Village on the seventh floor of the Adolphus Hotel. Snuggle up with your honey in your own personal ski chalet and sip on festive drinks by the fire while you take in a rooftop view of the downtown Dallas skyline. If you feel like making it a party, cabanas and chalets are available for up to 10 guests. Valet parking is included in the price of the experience.

Details: Open daily through Jan. 12 at the Adolphus Hotel, 1321 Commerce St., Dallas. Experiences are in two-hour blocks for $275-$475. Reservations are required.

Chicken N Pickle Cozy up in a festive-themed igloo at Chicken N Pickle in Grapevine.

HOLIDAY HIDEAWAY AT THE CHICKEN N PICKLE

Gather round the cozy outdoor firepit at the Holiday Hideaway. Enjoy lodge vibes, summit views and a festive cocktail menu. Sip on 12 yuletide drinks with names like “You Sit on a Throne of Lies,” “S’more the Merrier” and “Blitzen Be Trippin.” Got a crowd? Reserve a rooftop igloo for up to eight people.

Details: Open daily through Dec. 31 at Chicken N Pickle locations in Allen, Grapevine and Grand Prairie. $20-$60 for a table, $40 for an igloo. Reservations required.

BLITZEN’S AT THE OMNI

Christmas is popping out all over. That’s because the Omni hotel is expanding Blitzen’s Bar to its properties in Dallas, Fort Worth, Frisco and Los Colinas. The popular holiday pop-up bar, which made its debut last year at the Omni’s downtown location, features over-the-top festive decor in honor of Santa’s favorite reindeer. Sip on your choice of eight seasonal cocktails, including the Blitzen, the Espress-Ho Ho martini and the Naughty or Spice. There are also non-alcoholic options available.

Details: Open daily through Jan. 2 at Omni Hotels in Fort Worth, Dallas, Frisco and Los Colinas. Free.

Courtesy The Village The Village is all decked out for the holiday season

A VERY MERRY VILLAGE

Floor-to-ceiling holiday decor transforms the Village Country Club into a Yuletide wonderland. Enjoy a month full of fun, including Christmas Carol-oke, the Merry and Bright Movie Night and a yuletide market. The season kicks off the Friday after Thanksgiving with a grand opening party. Get primed for the holidays with an evening of live music and cocktail tastings and an Instagram-worthy atmosphere.

Details: Open Wednesdays to Sundays Nov. 28-Dec. 27 at the Village Country Club, 5670 Village Glen Dr., Dallas. Admission is free.

WASSAIL WEEKEND IN DENTON

Denton’s annual Holiday Lighting Festival coincides with another local holiday tradition: Wassail Fest. That’s when downtown merchants around the Courthouse Square stir up their favorite wassail recipe and serve it to tasters. In case you didn't know, wassail is a hot, spiced holiday punch made with apple cider, wine, citrus and with a little cinnamon, nutmeg and cloves thrown in to make it extra Christmasy. The drink is associated with wassailing, an English custom of singing and drinking to good health and a productive harvest. Luckily, singing isn't required for free tastings.

Details: Dec. 5 from 6-9 p.m. at merchants around the Courthouse Square in Denton. Tastings are free.

TIPSY ELF

The Tipsy Elf returns to the Bishop Arts District for another year of merriment and shenanigans. Once again, the pop-up bar is bedazzled from top to bottom in decorations, but this year, it’s adding a Texas twist that includes cowboy decor and lots of fringe. Enjoy themed cocktails, karaoke and events like Drag Bingo With Mrs. Claus, a Whoville Weekend with guests who can come dressed as Cindy Lou Who or the Grinch; and a Holiday Ho Ho Ho Down Party featuring line dancing, country remixes of holiday music and lots of glitter.

Details: Open Wednesdays to Sundays through Dec. 21 at 250 N. Bishop Ave., Dallas. Admission is free.

HOLLY JOLLY CHRISTMAS BAR

Jump into the deep end of the yuletide pool this season at the Holly Jolly Christmas Bar. The halls are decked with tinsel, trimmings and ornaments allowing you to immerse yourself in holiday magic and get those perfect tinsel pics. Each ticket includes 90-minute open seating and a welcome drink.

Details: Open Wednesdays to Sundays through Dec. 28 at the Operators Club, 2019 N. Lamar St., Suite 100, Dallas. Admission is $22 per person.

HONKYTONK HOLIDAYS IN THE FORT WORTH STOCKYARDS

Grab your hat and your boots and head to Rodeo Exchange for this holiday pop-up bar experience in the Fort Worth Stockyards. Soak in the festive decor in three Western-themed bars while sipping on holiday cocktails. There is live music Thursday through Saturday and plenty of photo opportunities perfect for your Christmas card.

Details: Open Tuesdays through Sundays, Nov. 29 through Dec. 24 at Rodeo Exchange, 221 W. Exchange Ave., Fort Worth. Admission is $5 Sundays through Wednesdays, $10 on Fridays and $15 on Saturdays.

THE ELF BAR

Not to be confused with the Tipsy Elf Bar, the Elf Bar is a nod to that lovable, Christmas-loving character from the movie Elf. Like the name suggests, this bar is Elf Central and decked out with hundreds of elves and outrageous Christmas decor. Sip on elf-themed drinks and jump into games guaranteed to put you in the holiday spirit. Tickets are available online and must be purchased in advance.

Details: Open Wednesdays to Sundays, Dec.4-24 at Will Call Bar, 2712 Main St., Dallas. Tickets are $12-$17.