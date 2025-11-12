Musical version of classic holiday staple ‘A Christmas Story’ tours through North Texas

A Christmas Story was a modest success when the film was first released in 1983. By the end of the decade, it had become a classic holiday comedy, airing annually on television and spawning sequels on PBS and later for the big screen, DVD and premium cable. A faithful musical version first created in 2009 has gone on to tour almost every year since 2014. The 2025 edition arrives in Dallas this month, presented by the AT&T Performing Arts Center, before moving on to Fort Worth in December.

Set vaguely around 1939 or 1940 and based on the semi-autobiographical writings of radio personality Jean Shepherd, A Christmas Story tells the nostalgic tale of 9-year-old Ralphie Parker and his unflinching desire to find a Red Ryder model BB gun under the Christmas tree. The adults in his life, including his mom, a teacher and Santa, think he’ll only wind up shooting an eye out.

Gary Emord Netzley The Parker family is played by Susannah Jones (Mother) Christopher Swan (The Old Man), Cal Alexander (Randy) and Colton Maurer (Ralphie) in the national tour of “A Christmas Story: The Musical.”

Built in a series of vignettes, A Christmas Story is full of subplots involving school bullies, pink bunny pajamas, a scandalous leg lamp won by Ralphie’s father in a crossword puzzle contest and the licking of a freezing flagpole on a dare.

The musical was composed by the successful songwriting team of Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (Dear Evan Hansen, James and the Giant Peach, Dogfight). It had a Broadway run in 2012 and was nominated for three Tony Awards, including best musical, original score and book. In 2017, a live version aired on Fox.

Details

Nov. 21-23 at Winspear Opera House. Tickets at attpac.org. Dec. 5-7 at Bass Performance Hall in Fort Worth. Tickets at basshall.com.

Arts Access is an arts journalism collaboration powered by The Dallas Morning News and KERA.

This community-funded journalism initiative is funded by the Better Together Fund, Carol & Don Glendenning, City of Dallas OAC, The University of Texas at Dallas, Communities Foundation of Texas, The Dallas Foundation, Eugene McDermott Foundation, James & Gayle Halperin Foundation, Jennifer & Peter Altabef and The Meadows Foundation. The News and KERA retain full editorial control of Arts Access’ journalism.