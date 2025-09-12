© 2025 KERA News
Ochre House Theater ramps up the politics in its latest musical play, ‘Opera Box’

KERA | By Manuel Mendoza | The Dallas Morning News
Published September 12, 2025 at 5:00 AM CDT
Polly Maynard and Dante Martinez, wearing a puppet head, in a scene from "Opera Box," the latest stylistically eclectic show from Ochre House Theater.
Trent Stephenson
Polly Maynard and Dante Martinez, wearing a puppet head, in a scene from "Opera Box," the latest stylistically eclectic show from Ochre House Theater.

Politics usually operate in the background of the musical plays produced by Ochre House Theater, especially those written by artistic director Matthew Posey. Lately, though, his scripts connect its protagonists more overtly to the country’s deep divisions. In May, the show Moving Creatures was centered around an evil oligarch.

The cast of Ochre House Theater's production of artistic director Matthew Posey's politically charged musical play "Opera Box."
Trent Stephenson
The cast of Ochre House Theater's production of artistic director Matthew Posey's politically charged musical play "Opera Box."

Ochre House’s latest Posey production, Opera Box, extends the trend with characters on both sides of the political divide in a story about a Southern family beset with addiction and natural disasters. Ramping up the company’s typically eclectic style, the play is written in verse and features video projections as a backdrop, an actor wearing a giant puppet head and original songs performed by a live band.

Details

Running through Sept. 20. Tickets at ochrehousetheater.org.

Arts Access is an arts journalism collaboration powered by The Dallas Morning News and KERA.

This community-funded journalism initiative is funded by the Better Together Fund, Carol & Don Glendenning, City of Dallas OAC, The University of Texas at Dallas, Communities Foundation of Texas, The Dallas Foundation, Eugene McDermott Foundation, James & Gayle Halperin Foundation, Jennifer & Peter Altabef and The Meadows Foundation. The News and KERA retain full editorial control of Arts Access’ journalism.
Tags
Arts & Culture Arts AccessKERA Newstheatermusicals
Manuel Mendoza | The Dallas Morning News
Manuel Mendoza is a freelance writer and a former staff critic at The Dallas Morning News.
See stories by Manuel Mendoza | The Dallas Morning News
