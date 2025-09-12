Ochre House Theater ramps up the politics in its latest musical play, ‘Opera Box’

Politics usually operate in the background of the musical plays produced by Ochre House Theater, especially those written by artistic director Matthew Posey. Lately, though, his scripts connect its protagonists more overtly to the country’s deep divisions. In May, the show Moving Creatures was centered around an evil oligarch.

Trent Stephenson The cast of Ochre House Theater’s production of artistic director Matthew Posey’s politically charged musical play “Opera Box.”

Ochre House’s latest Posey production, Opera Box, extends the trend with characters on both sides of the political divide in a story about a Southern family beset with addiction and natural disasters. Ramping up the company’s typically eclectic style, the play is written in verse and features video projections as a backdrop, an actor wearing a giant puppet head and original songs performed by a live band.

