Lyric Stage and Turtle Creek Chorale collaborate on classic musical ‘Guys & Dolls’

Lyric Stage has been on a mission to develop and preserve the musical for three decades. That includes 125 shows, highlighted by the company’s work with the estates of composers to restore and present fully orchestrated productions of such classics as Carousel, The King and I, Show Boat and Gypsy.

In collaboration with the Turtle Creek Chorale, its 31st season closes with Frank Loesser’s Guys & Dolls featuring a cast and chorus numbering more than 140. Based on the writings of Damon Runyon, the story of gambler Nathan Detroit trying to raise money for a place to host his craps game won five Tonys in 1951, including best musical, and has been frequently revived. A 1955 film adaptation starred Frank Sinatra as Detroit, Marlon Brando as Sky Masterson and Jean Simmons as Sarah Brown.

“Oftentimes, the music of this amazing show is overlooked,” says Chorale artistic director and show conductor Sean Baugh. “This production puts extra emphasis on the wonderful score and presents it in a way never heard before. It will be thrilling.”

Aug. 15-17 at Moody Performance Hall. Tickets at lyricstage.org .

