Review: Theater Center brings lighthearted humor to early Andrew Lloyd Webber musical

The Biblical story of Joseph from the Old Testament’s Book of Genesis may not sound like a comedy. After all, Joseph is sold into slavery by his brothers, who are jealous of the dream interpretation skills handed down to him by God and the favoritism he’s shown by their father.

But in one of their earliest musicals, Andrew Lloyd Webber and his soon-to-be longtime collaborator Tim Rice mine the story for its humor. Originally written as a 15-minute “pop cantata” for a children’s school choir, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat has become a musical theater staple.

Seen on opening night, Dallas Theater Center’s season-closing production leans into the laughs and the lightheartedness of the composers’ approach under the musical direction of Cody Dry.

Karen Almond A scene from Dallas Theater Center's production of "Joseph and The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat."

The comedy is supplied partly by a songbook that trades in a variety of styles, from jazz (“Joseph’s Dreams”), funk (“Poor, Poor Joseph”) and country-western (“One More Angel in Heaven”) to rockabilly (“Song of the King”) and a parody of French ballads (“Those Canaan Days”).

Later collaborations between Webber and Rice grew bombastic. But conceived in 1968, amid the hippie revolution, Joseph has a winningly kitschy feel brought out by the Theater Center’s colorful and flowing costumes, the presence of eight talented children with soaring, angelic voices and Ahmad Simmons’ peripatetic choreography for the large ensemble.

As played by company member Zachary J. Willis, Joseph isn’t aware of the annoying nature of his supreme self-confidence. He may be able to predict the future but not the effect of his behavior on those around him. It’s a comic juxtaposition.

Willis, who’s appeared in almost every Theater Center show in past several years, displays a strong, clear voice on top of his acting prowess, his charismatic presence making him a Jesus-like figure. It’s no coincidence the composers followed Joseph with Jesus Christ Superstar, whose success helped them get their earlier collaboration to the West End and eventually Broadway.

Tiffany Solano brings vocal mastery to the role of the Narrator, who keeps the plot moving as Joseph is sold to the captain of the Egyptian Pharaoh’s guard and runs into problems when Potiphar’s wife falsely accuses him of rape. Joseph is eventually returned to his family after they seek refuge in Egypt during a famine.

Tiffany Nichole Greene, who directs, creates smooth transitions between the genre-hopping songs.

Through July 13 at Wyly Theatre, 2400 Flora St. $30-$109. dallastheatercenter.org.

