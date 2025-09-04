‘Ease on down the road’ to an updated version of groundbreaking musical ‘The Wiz’

Last year, a freshened up version of The Wiz returned to Broadway. It was the groundbreaking musical’s first revival on the Great White Way in 40 years, following the first leg of a national tour. The second leg is about to make a stop in Dallas. The original 1975 show won seven Tony Awards, early proof that an all-Black production could succeed on the biggest stage. But its power didn’t translate to film. The 1978 movie, despite the presence of Diana Ross and Michael Jackson in major roles, was a flop.

Presented locally by Broadway Dallas, the new Wiz has added African and African American references, including a set piece reminiscent of the quilts that marked Underground Railroad stations and an Oz that resembles the historical Black neighborhood of Tremé in New Orleans, complete with a second-line parade. The Wiz is a soul/funk/rock takeoff on L. Frank Baum's 1900 children's novel The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, made famous by the classic 1939 movie musical starring Judy Garland.

Details

Sept. 9-21 at the Music Hall at Fair Park. Details, tickets at broadwaydallas.org .

