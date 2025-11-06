Tony-winning version of coming-of-age drama ‘The Outsiders’ tours through Dallas

The Outsiders helped launch the careers of C. Thomas Howell, Emilio Estevez, Matt Dillon, Tom Cruise, Patrick Swayze, Ralph Macchio, Diane Lane and Rob Lowe, who made his feature film debut in the 1983 coming-of-age drama directed by Francis Ford Coppola.

Five decades later, the Austin-based roots-rock duo Jamestown Revival, with assistance from a couple of New York stage pros, adapted the cult movie and the S.E. Hinton novel it’s based on into a successful Broadway musical that’s still running. The show, which has been nominated for 12 Tony Awards and won four, including best musical, has landed at Fair Park Music Hall as part of a North American tour, presented by Broadway Dallas.

Matthew Murphy Trouble ensues when working class Ponyboy Curtis (Nolan White, right) attempts to romance socialite cheerleader Cherry Valance (Emma Hearn) in the North American tour production of The Outsiders.

The plot revolves around three brothers in 1965 Tulsa whose parents recently died in a car crash. The youngest, 14-year-old Ponyboy Curtis, is a member of the working class Greasers gang, who get into a series of violent disputes with the upper-crust Socs, short for Socialites. The twists include a stabbing, a suicide, a near drowning, children trapped in a church fire and Ponyboy’s obsession with a classic novel (Gone With the Wind in the book and film versions, Great Expectations in the musical).

Dallas native Corbin Drew Ross plays the middle brother, 16-year-old Sodapop Curtis.

Matthew Murphy Nolan White, center, leads the cast of the touring Broadway musical, The Outsiders.

“Key to the show’s power is the director Danya Taymor’s rivetingly sensorial approach to the storytelling, even if it sometimes comes at a cost to the story itself,” critic Jesse Green wrote in The New York Times. “If the impact of the songs is intermittent, the design and flow of The Outsiders is endlessly effective.”

Details

Through Nov. 16 at the Music Hall at Fair Park. Tickets at broadwaydallas.org.

Arts Access is an arts journalism collaboration powered by The Dallas Morning News and KERA.

This community-funded journalism initiative is funded by the Better Together Fund, Carol & Don Glendenning, City of Dallas OAC, The University of Texas at Dallas, Communities Foundation of Texas, The Dallas Foundation, Eugene McDermott Foundation, James & Gayle Halperin Foundation, Jennifer & Peter Altabef and The Meadows Foundation. The News and KERA retain full editorial control of Arts Access’ journalism.