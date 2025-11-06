North Texas Turkey Trots for you and your flock

Before you tackle that big Thanksgiving dinner, get out of bed early and take in one of the many Turkey Trots happening around North Texas. Besides getting ahead of the calories from turkey dinner with all of the trimmings, you can also feel good about your effort because the runs benefit local charities.

Remember to check the websites or social media for each event for any last-minute changes.

ARLINGTON TURKEY TROT

Lace up your running shoes, grab your turkey hat and head to Choctaw Stadium for a festive 5K and 1-mile fun run/walk. The family-friendly event is an official part of the Arlington Marathon Series, with all proceeds benefiting Arlington-based charities.

Details : Nov. 27 at 8 a.m. at Choctaw Stadium, 1000 Ballpark Way, Arlington. Registration is $40 for the 1-mile fun run and $45 for the 5K run/walk.

YMCA OF METROPOLITAN DALLAS TURKEY TROT

Grab the family (especially those energetic kids) and head to the YMCA of Metropolitan Dallas’ 58th annual Turkey Trot. Whether you're a seasoned runner or just starting out, this Thanksgiving tradition has a race for everyone, including an 8-mile race, a 5K race, a virtual trot and a diaper dash. And don’t forget to bring your four-legged friends. The first 750 dogs get a medal of their own. As always, costumes are encouraged.

Details : Nov. 27 at 8:30 a.m. at Dallas City Hall Plaza, 1500 Marilla St., Dallas. Registration is $44 for timed 5K and 8-mile entries and $39 for untimed 5K and 8-mile entries.

DOWNTOWN DENTON TURKEY TROT AND GOBBLE WOBBLE

Gather up the family on Thanksgiving morning for a 5K Turkey Trot that takes runners through theTexas Women's University campus and around the historic downtown Denton square. For the littles there's a 1K Gobble Wobble. Proceeds from the trot benefit the Denton Community Food Center.

Details: Nov. 27 at 8:30 a.m. for the Kids Gobble Wobble and 9 a.m. for the 5K race at 300 E. McKinney St., Denton. Registration is $35 for the 5K race and free for the 1K Gobble Wobble.

YMCA OF FORT WORTH TURKEY TROT

The Fort Worth Y is holding its annual Turkey Trot for those interested in getting ahead of that extra slice of pumpkin pie. There will be 8K and 5K races and a 1K Gobbler Trot for the kids. Proceeds from the run will go toward assisting families in the Fort Worth community. Strollers and dogs are welcome.

Details : Nov. 27 at 7:45 a.m. for the 1K Gobbler Trot and 8:30 a.m. for the 5K and 8K races at General Worth Square, Main St., Fort Worth. Registration is $55 for a timed 8K, $50 for a timed 5K and $30 for the Gobbler trot.

GARLAND TURKEY TROT

Gobble up some miles at the first-ever Garland Turkey Trot. Run or walk your choice of a 5K or an 8-mile course. For the kiddos there's a 200-meter Kids Dash prior to the start of the race.

Details : Nov. 27 at 7 a.m. for the Kids Dash and 7:15 a.m. for the 8-mile and 5K races at Audubon Park, 342 W Oates Road, Garland. Registration is $58 for the 8-mile, $42 for the 5K race and $15 for the Kid’s Dash.

IRVING TURKEY TROT

Join flocks of trotters, runners and walkers on Thanksgiving morning in Irving. Enjoy a scenic run through the Las Colinas Urban Center and around Lake Carolyn where you can take in waterfront views, art installations and cheering spectators. The event also includes pre- and pos-race parties at Toyota Music Factory with live music and entertainment. Proceeds will benefit the Irving Schools Foundation.

Details : Nov. 27 at 9 a.m. at Toyota Music Factory, 316 W. Las Colinas Blvd., Irving. Registration is $79.99 for the 8-mile race and $59.99 for the 5K race.

PLANO TURKEY TROT

Enjoy the flora and fauna of Oak Point Park and Nature Preserve at Plano’s Turkey Trot. The 8th annual event features a 5K run/walk, a 5K untimed division, a 5K Fun Run for ages 11 and under, and a 100M Kids Dash for kids ages 8 and under. To make the event even sweeter, Shipley donuts will be waiting for runners at the finish line. The race supports the Source of Hope, which provides wellness and education to individuals in need.

Details : Nov. 27 at 8:45 a.m. for the Kids Dash and 9 a.m. for the 5K race at Oak Point Park & Nature Preserve, 2801 E. Spring Creek Parkway, Plano. Registration is $60 for adults, $24.99 for ages 11 and under in the 5K, and free for ages 8 and under in the Kids 100M Dash.

SCHEELS NORTH TEXAS TURKEY TROT

Organizers of this Frisco Turkey Trot want you to "run first, eat later." The family-friendly running event includes 1-mile, 5K and 10K races and benefits the Miracle League of Frisco, a sports organization for children with special needs. Dogs and strollers are welcome.

Details : Nov. 27 at 7:55 a.m. at Frisco Square, 8843 Coleman Blvd., Frisco. Registration is $30 for the 1-mile run, $44 for thnorthtexasturkeytrot.com.

