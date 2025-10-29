Dallas restaurant Mamani earns first Michelin star

A new restaurant in Dallas has won a Michelin star.

Mamani won the one-star honor at last night's Michelin Guide ceremony in Houston.

The French-Italian eatery opened less than two months ago in Uptown.

But a Michelin spokesperson said there is no cutoff date for the company’s anonymous restaurant critics to add restaurants to the list.

Only one other Dallas-Fort Worth restaurant received a Michelin star at the 2025 ceremony — Tatsu Dallas in Deep Ellum — was honored for its second consecutive year.

As expected, no restaurant in Texas received a 2- or a 3-star award. That’s Michelin’s highest honor.

In San Antonio, two restaurants earned a star, while a third retained it 1-star rating. Isidore and Nicosi, both in Pullman Market, now join the 2024 recipient Mixtili in Southtown as the city’s only Michelin 1-star restaurants.

The Michelin Guide came to Texas for the first time last year.

The company said Michelin’s anonymous food critics, known as inspectors, review everything from “Texas native” cuisine, like barbecue, locally sourced seafood and steaks to Tex-Mex.

The guide’s arrival comes in partnership with Travel Texas, a state-funded guide within the office of the governor’s economic development and tourism department.

