Aurora helps the The Dallas Arboretum glow merry and bright this holiday season

Nothing signals the start of the yuletide season more than the opening of the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden’s annual event Holiday at the Arboretum .

Get into the holiday spirit with a stroll through the garden, where you can take in twinkling lights, classic exhibits and new one-of-a-kind after-dark installations.

Check the arboretum’s websites for daily updates, and visit Go See DFW for more holiday events.

NEW EXPERIENCES IN THE GARDEN

This year, the garden is teaming up with Aurora, a Dallas public arts organization specializing in light, video and sound art, and Lightware Labs to reimagine its annual holiday event with new light-filled delights.

The unique after-dark experience, called Night Glow, transforms parts of the garden into living canvases using state-of-the-art projection mapping and immersive design.

Make your way to these four spaces to experience the artist-curated installations:

The Drift Way in the Paseo Extension: The illuminated walkway to the Christmas village mimics drifting snow.



Frost in Blossom in the Lay Family Garden: Frozen petals shimmer and return to life, symbolizing growth and resilience.



in the Lay Family Garden: Frozen petals shimmer and return to life, symbolizing growth and resilience. Well of Renewal in the Secret Garden: A meditative experience where light and sound come together to represent nature's cycles.



Heritage Eternal at Camp House and Fogelson Fountain: Greenery, gold tones and classic holiday motifs blend together to create a yuletide experience.



Visitors 21 and older who want a little extra spirit in their holidays can stop at the Mistletoe Lounge. The pop-up bar features cozy seating, festive cocktails and views of Night Glow. The lounge experience is $30 and includes two drinks and a holiday keepsake.

Joel Braby/Dallas Arboretum The gazebos depicting the classic carol “The 12 Days of Christmas” return to the Dallas Arboretum for the 2025 holiday season.

ARBORETUM HOLIDAY FAVORITES ARE BACK FOR 2025

The classic 12 Days of Christmas exhibit returns to the garden for its 11th season. The installation depicts the famous carol with 12 glass gazebos filled with mechanical mannequins, holiday music and elaborate props. The 25-foot gazebos are scattered throughout the garden and spaced fairly far apart, but the decorated paths will make for a festive stroll. But be sure to wear comfortable walking shoes.

Also returning this year is the Neuhoff Christmas Village. The Bavarian hamlet, inspired by European Christmas markets known as Christkindlmarkets, features artisan shops, live entertainment and interactive experiences such as a toy shop scavenger hunt and a visit to Santa’s house. Jump inside Santa's sleigh for a fun photo with family and friends. .

The centerpiece of the village is a 23-foot German Christmas Pyramid created by 15 artisans from Germany’s Erzgebirge region, known for the Ore Mountains. These artists spent 2,150 hours designing and carving each figure by hand. Each of the pyramid’s four levels spins and is illuminated by four candles.

Details : Nov. 12-Jan. 4 at Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden, 8525 Garland Road, Dallas. Admission ranges from $15 to $40. Mistletoe Lounge is an additional $30 per person. Parking is $15. dallasarboretum.org.

