5 questions with … Fort Worth Food and Wine Festival’s founder

What started out as a small gathering of local food enthusiasts has grown into one of Dallas-Fort Worth’s biggest culinary events of the year. If sipping wine and sampling gourmet bites sounds like your vibe, then this is the festival for you.

The Fort Worth Food and Wine Festival, now in its 11th year, is slated for April. It’s set to feature top chefs and restaurants from across the region and will include attendee experiences such as Tacos and Tequila; the Main Event; Rise and Dine; Burgers, Brews and Blues; and the Ring of Fire: A Next-Level Cookout.

Russell Kirkpatrick, co-founder of the Fort Worth Food and Wine Festival, said it’s for anyone who likes to eat or drink.

“It’s the perfect opportunity to find a new favorite restaurant or chef,” he said.

Kirkpatrick shared more about what people should know about the upcoming festival.

Fort Worth Food and Wine Festival Russel Kirkpatrick co-founded the Fort Worth Food and Wine Festival in 2014.

What was the inspiration behind this event?

The idea for the festival originated after a number of Fort Worth restaurants and chefs participated in the Buffalo Gap Wine & Food Summit. With such strong interest in these restaurants and chefs, it just made sense to create something of our own in Fort Worth. We wanted to build a large-scale event that would showcase the area's diverse culinary talents while also giving back to the community.

What’s been the biggest challenge you’ve had to overcome to put on this event this year or in previous years?

Navigating the cancellations caused by COVID-19 was certainly a stressful and challenging time. However, we adapted with a series of pop-up dinners called 40 at the Fork, which ultimately led to the creation of our Restaurant Employee Relief Fund to support food and beverage workers during that difficult period. Since then, this mission has evolved into financial support for the Southern Smoke Foundation, continuing our commitment to industry relief.

What’s one thing people should know about your event?

That we are nearly 100% volunteer-driven. We have two amazing full-time employees, but the other 300+ people — from event volunteers to our Foundation Board of Directors and committee members — are all incredible volunteers. It’s not just a great time; it’s a great cause!

What’s your favorite part or feature of the event?

My personal favorite part is watching so many people enjoy themselves. Every once in a while, I get to strike up a conversation with someone who doesn’t know my role, and they start telling me what an amazing time they’re having. A close second is watching someone discover a new favorite restaurant they never knew existed before attending the festival.

What does the planning look like that goes into this event?

It is truly a yearlong process. To be completely honest, plans for the next year typically start taking shape during the festival weekend as we observe what’s working, what’s not, and what improvements we need to make for the following year.

Nancy Farrar Fort Worth Food and Wine Festival will be held April 3 through 6 at the Heart of the Ranch at Clearfork.

TIPS FOR ATTENDING

When is your event? April 3-6, 2025.

How much are tickets? Ticket prices vary by event. Details can be found on fwfwf.org .

What ages are welcome? Events are for ages 21 and over.

Anything special people should know before attending?

Come hungry! We also recommend planning ahead by reviewing the schedule and making a list of must-try experiences. Comfortable shoes are a good idea since you’ll be walking and tasting a lot. The Fort Worth Food & Wine Festival app is also a great resource for navigating the festival. You can find menus, maps and all the dishes offered at each event.

DETAILS: April 3 to 6 at the Heart of the Ranch at Clearfork, 5000 Clearfork Main St., Fort Worth. Tickets range from $75 to $229 depending on the event.

