Beloved Disney stories, characters to make stop in Dallas-Fort Worth

This new Disney On Ice production features fan-favorite stories and characters from multiple Disney projects: Frozen 2, The Lion King, The Little Mermaid, Moana and Wish.

In addition to accomplished figure skaters gliding across the ice, the show will feature high-flying acrobats soaring through the air.

Musical numbers include “Under the Sea,” “Part of Your World” and “Kiss the Girl” from The Little Mermaid; “Hakuna Matata” and “Circle of Life” from The Lion King; “How Far I’ll Go” and “You’re Welcome” from Moana; “Some Things Never Change” and “When I’m Older” from Frozen 2; and “This Wish” and “This Is The Thanks I Get?!” from Wish.

Disney mainstays Mickey, Minnie, Donald and Goofy will also be there as DJs, remixing classic tunes.

For an additional price, guests can add a preshow Character Experience that includes crafting, games, a sing-along and interactive photo opportunities with Anna and Elsa from the Frozen franchise. Guests must have both a Character Experience ticket and a regular Disney On Ice ticket to attend.

DETAILS : March 27 at 7:30 p.m.; March 28 at 7:30 p.m.; March 29 at 10:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.; and March 30 at 10:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. at American Airlines Center in Dallas. Tickets start at $26.

DETAILS : April 3 at 7:30 p.m.; April 4 at 7:30 p.m.; April 5 at 10:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.; and April 6 at 10:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth. Tickets start at $27.

