Dallas-born singer-songwriter Vanessa Collier to play in Fort Worth

Dallas-born saxophonist Vanessa Collier has won three Blues Music Awards in the horn player category. But don’t pigeonhole her as an instrumentalist.

For all her chops on sax and guitar, she’s also a prolific singer-songwriter who has released six albums of her own tunes, including the recent Do It My Own Way.

Collier moved from Texas to Maryland at age 7, graduated from Boston’s Berklee College of Music in 2013 and cut her teeth touring with blues veteran Joe Louis Walker.

Onstage, she mixes her originals with covers like Sam Cooke’s “Bring It On Home to Me” and the U2/B.B. King classic “When Love Comes to Town.” Don’t be surprised if Collier sings that tune at Tulips, which is just blocks away from the Fort Worth Convention Center arena where King, Bono and company first played the song — a scene captured in 1988’s concert documentary U2: Rattle and Hum.

Details

8 p.m. Feb. 22 at Tulips, 112 St. Louis Ave., Fort Worth. Tickets start at $18. tulipsftw.com.

