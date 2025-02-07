First Native American composer to win a Pulitzer premieres new work with Dallas Symphony

Raven Chacon has composed with foghorns, rattling coins, firearms and bird calls.

This week, the Dallas Symphony Orchestra will perform the world premiere of Inscription, the renowned composer's first piece for full orchestra.

Chacon is the first Native American composer to win a Pulitzer Prize. His prize-winning work Voiceless Mass, performed in a cathedral in Wisconsin, speaks to the relationship between the Catholic Church and indigenous people.

While many of his pieces speak to specific historical or political issues, Chacon said the piece Inscription is an opportunity to “make music for music’s sake.”

In this interview, Chacon talks about the backstory of Inscription and reflects on the sounds of his past work.

What's the origin story behind Inscription and how does it relate to the name of the piece?

It relates to these petroglyphs. These pictographs that are etched into this volcanic rock on the westside of Albuquerque, New Mexico, where I'm from.

These drawings were made by my ancestors over 1,000 years ago. I've been going to this site since I was a teenager and just spending time out there looking at these, wondering what they mean, why they were made.

To me, they look like musical prompts. They look like they could be bowings for a violin or a vibrato for a bass clarinet. I began a kind of practice of altering them or envisioning them as notations to give to other musicians. So my drawings of those have occurred in previous works and some of those end up in Inscription as well.

Another reason why this is so exciting is because this is the first piece that you've composed for a full orchestra. So, has this composition process been different?

Yeah, in quite a few ways. This invitation has come about from a few co-commissioners, so Dallas Symphony and Tucson Symphony and American Composers Orchestra. What I think that’s done is afforded me an opportunity to just make music for music’s sake.

This particular piece is not necessarily referencing anything political or referencing any current or historical concern like a lot of my other works do. Rather, I think it’s an opportunity for me to really look at the sounds I’ve been working with for the past 25 years in other compositions.

This is the world premiere of your piece Inscription. Do you ever think about what you want the audience to take away from the piece?

I hope they like it. You know, for me, it’s all about just bending one’s ears. You know, my ears get bent all the time, and I hear things that I'm not sure if I like or not. So I give it a repeat listen.

Especially for young people to contemplate the possibilities of what can be possible. If a young person hears a violin making sounds they never thought possible, that might give inspiration for some other kind of medium. What can you do with a video camera that one has never done before? What can you do with, I don’t know, your own body as a performance. You know, pushing ourselves to do something, put something in the universe that had not existed before.

This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.

