Fort Worth singer Abraham Alexander to make late-night TV debut on ‘Jimmy Kimmel’

Fort Worth singer Abraham Alexander hopes to keep his Oscar momentum rolling Tuesday night when he makes his late-night TV debut on ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Alexander and Black Pumas’ guitarist Adrian Quesada will perform “Like A Bird,” the soulful ballad they co-wrote for the prison drama Sing Sing. Last month, the tune earned the duo an Oscar nomination for original song.

For Alexander, the Kimmel appearance is the latest milestone in a career that began in earnest with SEA/SONS, his 2023 debut album. While it wasn’t a big hit, the record earned him critical acclaim as an unflinching songwriter willing to tackle difficult topics like child abuse and suicide.

In writing “Like A Bird,” Alexander and Quesada were inspired by the true-life plot of Sing Sing, which focuses on a man incarcerated for a crime he says he didn’t commit.

“This is my mission as an artist, to help people wake up and see what’s really going on. These stories need to be told,” the singer said in an 2023 interview with The Dallas Morning News.

Sing Sing also earned an Oscar nod for adapted screenplay for Dallas-based writer Clint Bentley and Fort Worth’s Greg Kwedar, who also directed the film.

After the March 2 Oscar telecast, Alexander will perform a short Midwestern tour opening for the hip-hop/classical group Black Violin before he resumes work on his second album.

Arts Access is an arts journalism collaboration powered by The Dallas Morning News and KERA.

