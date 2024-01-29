Immersive Harry Potter attraction in Little Elm extends its stay

An interactive adventure in Little Elm Park is giving guests the chance to feel like wizards until Feb. 11.

“Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience” allows visitors to encounter mythical creatures from the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts world, cast spells and venture down uniquely decorated light trails. A themed village with food, drinks and a gift shop concludes the journey.

The experience is family-friendly, according to its website.

Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment and its partners opened the first “Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience” in the U.K. and the attraction made its way to the U.S. in 2022. There is no minimum age for guests, and the experience lasts about 60 to 90 minutes.

Tickets are available online for Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights through Feb. 11. For more information visit the website.



