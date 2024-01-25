Tetris record breaker will attend an interactive gaming event in North Texas

The 13-year-old who beat Tetris last month is celebrating his accomplishment this weekend.

The public is invited to watch 13-year-old Tetris record breaker Willis Gibson and his mother play the first game of Tetris 1991 at Immersive Gamebox, an augmented-reality game venue at Grandscape in The Colony. The event will also offer Tetris-themed desserts and decorations for Gibson’s 14th birthday, according to a press release.

“Being able to be part of a group gaming experience inspired by Tetris with [my mom] and my big sisters is going to be fun and new for all of us,” Gibson said in the release.

Founded in 2018 by Will Dean and David Spindler, Immersive Gamebox offers augmented reality games for guests to play in groups. With 30 locations, the company says it has seen more than 1 million gamers in 27 cities across the U.S., UK, Germany and the United Arab Emirates. Dean touts the chain’s power to build “social bonds through gaming.”

Tetris CEO Maya Rogers said that the partnership will provide Tetris fans with a new way into the game, which turns 40 this year.

Immersive Gamebox will feature Tetris 1991 in its locations starting Jan. 27.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 27 at 5752 Grandscape Blvd., The Colony. For tickets and more information visitimmersivegamebox.com.

