Culture Pass Dallas seeks to partner with independent artists to relaunch post-pandemic

The Dallas Office of Arts and Culture is looking for new partners for a citywide initiative. Culture Pass Dallas is a program that gives Dallas residents free tickets to art and culture programming, including performances, museums, film screenings and more.

“We've been emerging again since the pandemic and the social distancing,” Ashley Guevara, senior public information officer of the Office of Arts and Culture, said. “We know that there have been changes in behaviors of people who enjoy the arts, especially going in person.”

Culture Pass Dallas was created by the Office of Arts and Culture and the Dallas Public Library in 2019. Six months after launching, the pandemic hit and put the program on hold. Now, the Office of Arts and Culture is prioritizing rebuilding Culture Pass Dallas post-pandemic by partnering with independent artists and organizations.

Courtesy photo / Kate Russell, Meow Wolf Meow Wolf includes an area with a stage, off to the left, for live performances.

Using a Dallas Public Library card, residents can make reservations to different events offered by Culture Pass Dallas’s partners, including House of Blues, Meow Wolf Grapevine, the Majestic Theater and the Nasher Sculpture Center.

As part of the Culture Pass Dallas relaunch, the Office of Arts and Culture wants to expand its programming to offer workshops, lessons and other shows led by independent artists and organizations.

Guevara said Culture Pass Dallas hopes to help people’s quality of life become better post-pandemic by enjoying art, but she believes the partners can benefit as well.

“Also in this way helping to support the arts organizations whose audiences have just died down since the pandemic and are still feeling the effects,” she said.

The deadline to become a partner is March 1. The date of the program's return will be announced during the Dallas Arts Month Kick-Off Press Conference. For more information, click here.

Arts Access is an arts journalism collaboration powered by The Dallas Morning News and KERA.

